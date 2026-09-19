Georgia Tech rolls over outmanned Mercer

Georgia Tech avoided their first 0-3 start in 37 years, defeating visiting Mercer 44-11 on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, Ga.

Justice Haynes ran for a game-high 141 yards on 22 carries for the Yellow Jackets (1-2) with three total touchdowns.

Georgia Tech's Alberto Mendoza threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-21 passing. Taje McCoy, Tawfiq Thomas and Noah Carter each had a sack and a forced fumble for the Jackets.

Simon Zeidan was 3-for-3 on field goals for Mercer (2-2), which out-rushed Georgia Tech 188-156 despite losing the total yardage battle 405-290. Zahmari Palode-Gary led the way with 71 yards on the ground.

Haynes had a pair of 1-yard touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, as Georgia Tech scored the first 14 points of the game.

The Yellow Jackets took control of the game inside the final two minutes of the first half.

Up 14-3, Aidan Birr hit a 32-yard field goal with 1:56 left and then Mendoza found a wide open Jaiven Plummer for a 37-yard touchdown with 32 seconds on the clock to give the Jackets a 21-point lead at the break.

Zeidan hit a game-long 40-yard field goal on the Bears' opening drive of the second half.

Haynes crossed the century mark with a 31-yard rushing touchdown with 8:20 left in the third quarter. Mercer blocked the ensuing extra point and Cameron Goggins returned it for two points.

After holding the Bears offense to another field goal, Georgia Tech struck again with a 33-yard Debron Gatling touchdown catch from Mendoza late in the period.

Freshman linebacker C.J. Gamble made a diving interception for the Jackets on the first play of the final quarter. Chad Alexander paid off the takeaway with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 11:42 remaining.

Georgia Tech was without six starters in this game due to injury, including leading tackler Kyle Efford.