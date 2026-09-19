Jadan Baugh, Florida run up lead, hold off Auburn (College Football)

Jake Crandall

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo (12) pitches the ball to running back Jadan Baugh (13) as Auburn Tigers take on Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

College Football

Jadan Baugh, Florida run up lead, hold off Auburn

By Field Level Media

Sep 19, 202611:01 pm

Florida's Jadan Baugh rushed for 162 yards with three touchdowns, and the Gators opened Southeastern Conference play with a 44-39 win over Auburn on Saturday night in Auburn, Ala.

Baugh carried 26 times and found paydirt on runs of 2, 33 and 53 yards as the Gators (3-0, 1-0 SEC) were victorious in the first meeting between the schools since 2019.

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo was 15-for-22 for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Gators produced 495 total yards -- 252 through the air and 243 on the ground.

For the Tigers (2-1, 0-1), Byrum Brown was 20 of 35 for 271 yards and threw TD passes to Keshaun Singleton, DeShawn Spencer and Chas Nimrod. Brown rushed for 65 yards and a TD.

Cormani McClain set the Gators up on the game's first possession when he intercepted Brown at the Auburn 41.

Baugh put Florida ahead 7-0 with a short run, but the Tigers' Da'Shawn Womack intercepted Philo, resulting in Alex McPherson's field goal from 40 yards.

The Gators went ahead 14-3 on Duke Clark's 20-yard run, but Auburn's Jeremiah Cobb plunged in on a short run at 12:38 of the second quarter to cut it to 14-10.

Florida's Patrick Durkin was good from 26 yards for a 17-10 advantage, but Brown found Singleton for a tying, 4-yard pass. Durkin's 28-yard boot at the end of the half left the visitors with a 20-17 lead.

The margin grew on the first drive of the second half, which ended with Baugh scoring his second TD on a 33-yard scamper for a double-digit lead. Florida doubled up Auburn when Philo found Dallas Wilson on a 20-yard score with 6:30 left in the third.

Brown found Spencer from 10 yards out late in the third to make it 34-24, but the Tigers, led by first-year coach Alex Golesh, struggled to slow down Philo and the Florida offensive attack.

On fourth-and-1, Baugh blew through the Auburn defense and rambled 53 yards for his third score at 12:38 of the fourth for a 41-24 edge.

Brown scrambled in from 21 yards to make it a nine-point game with 6:10 remaining, but Durkin made a 40-yard kick.

Nimrod scored on a 35-yard pass from Brown with 24 seconds left, but Auburn could not possess an onside kick.

--Field Level Media

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