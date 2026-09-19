Jeremiah Smith makes history in No. 6 Ohio State’s beatdown of Kent State

No. 6 Ohio State took out its frustrations after a stunning defeat last week with a 59-3 pounding of Kent State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, behind the strength of Julian Sayin's 241 yards and a record-setting day for receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Buckeyes (2-1) rebounded from squandering a 20-point fourth-quarter lead during a 24-23 loss at now-No. 1 Texas last Saturday and played a stellar opening 20 minutes. They scored on all four possessions for a 28-0 lead, while not taking a third-down snap on the first three drives.

But the Kent State (1-2) defense stiffened, stopping Ohio State's offense on consecutive fourth downs before Sayin threw a 49-yard Hail Mary to Brandon Inniss on the final play of the half for a 35-0 lead.

It was a very strong bounceback from Sayin, who completed his first 11 passes for 140 yards and finished the half 17-of-21 for 229 yards and both of his touchdown passes. He completed one pass for 12 yards in the second half before his day came to an end.

Smith made five catches for 85, all in the first half, and set the Ohio State career receiving yards record with a 23-yard reception in the first quarter. He entered needing 26 yards to surpass the 2,898 yards Michael Jenkins amassed in 38 games from 2001-03. Smith has 2,958 yards in 32 games.

The Buckeyes led 21-0 after the first quarter on an 11-yard run by Ja'Kobi Jackson - the first of his two rushing TDs - a 6-yard reception by Nate Roberts and Isaiah West's 4-yard rush. Bo Jackson ran for a 1-yard score five minutes into the second quarter to make it 28-0.

Kent State reached the Ohio State 15 late in the first half but was stopped on fourth down.

Golden Flashes starting quarterback Dru DeShields was 6-of-15 for 35 yards before being replaced after halftime by Nolan Good, whose fumble on the first series led to Ja'Kobi Jackson's 1-yard run to extend the lead to 42-0. Freshman Chris Henry Jr., son of former NFL receiver Chris Henry, scored his second career touchdown, a 75-yard catch-and-run from Luke Fahey early in the fourth quarter to make it 49-0.

A 30-yard field goal by Sean Leonard with 1:56 remaining spoiled the shutout.