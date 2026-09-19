Kentucky stuns No. 9 Texas A&M with 21-point third quarter

Kenny Minchney threw a pair of touchdown passes and CJ Baxter ran for two more as Kentucky scored a major upset with a 31-21 Southeastern Conference victory against No. 9-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday at College Station, Tex.

Kentucky (2-1, 1-1 SEC) beat Texas A&M (2-1, 0-1) for the first time since Oct. 4, 1952, though the teams have met just four times.

Texas A&M suffered its first regular-season home loss since Nov. 2, 2024, against South Carolina. The Aggies also lost to Miami at home in the first round of the College Football Playoff last season.

Minchney completed 14 of 18 passes for 252 yards and connected on his first nine passes in the second half for 142 yards.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed ran for 80 yards and a touchdown and completed 26 of 49 passes for 236 yards and a

touchdown. But Kentucky's defense, under the direction of former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, intercepted Reed twice.

Kentucky scored 28 unanswered points and outscored the Aggies 21-0 in the third quarter. Minchney hit Kenny Darby on a deep route for a 42-yard go-ahead touchdown with 11:07 left in the quarter.

After forcing a punt, Kentucky added to its lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by CJ Baxter, who ran for 87 yards on 19 carries.

The Wildcats' defense came up with another big stop after Texas A&M went for it on 4th and 2 at its own 33. Reed's pass to Baker was incomplete resulting in a loss on downs

Kentucky took advantage of the short field and Baxter capped another touchdown drive with a 2-yard score to put the Wildcats ahead 28-7 with 16 seconds left in the quarter.

The Aggies cut the deficit to 28-14 on a 5-yard keeper by Reed with 11:37 left in the 4th.

Kentucky answered with a 52-yard field goal by Adam Zouagui to make it a three-score game with 8:22 left.

The Aggies drove into Kentucky territory, but Jordan Castell intercepted Reed at the Wildcats' 7 with 6:34 left.

A&M receiver Mario Craver finished with 11 catches for 119 yards. But receiver Terry Bussey suffered a right leg injury on the game's opening kickoff and did not return.