No. 18 Iowa rushes for 422 yards in win over Northern Iowa

Xavier Williams rushed for career highs of 151 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries to help No. 18 Iowa steamroll visiting Northern Iowa 55-0 on Saturday at Iowa City.

Braden Jackson also had a career day with 125 yards on 11 carries to go with two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). Nathan McNeil added career bests of 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who defeated the FCS Panthers for the 18th consecutive time.

Hank Brown made his third straight start for the Hawkeyes and completed all 12 of his passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Brown drove Iowa to touchdowns on all five of his possessions before he exited 20 minutes into the game.

Iowa rushed for 422 yards, its most since rolling up 455 during a 63-10 victory over Cincinnati on Sept. 15, 1990.

The Hawkeyes were highly successful on the ground despite not having starter Kamari Moulton (body soreness) and second-stringer L.J. Phillips Jr. (ankle). It was the second straight game Phillips has missed.

Iowa held a 640-155 edge in total offense.

Jaxon Dailey was 11-of-27 passing for 91 yards and two interceptions for Northern Iowa (1-2). The Panthers were 3-of-15 on third-down conversions.

Calvin Jaworski had a game-high 10 tackles for Northern Iowa.

The Hawkeyes capped the game-opening drive with McNeil's 2-yard scoring run.

Brown connected with Jackson on a 24-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0 with 5:48 left in the period. Williams got free for a 48-yard scoring run with 11 seconds left to make it a 21-point first quarter.

Iowa increased its lead to 28-0 when Brown tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to Addison Ostrenga with 12:59 left in the second quarter. Less than three minutes later, Williams scored on a 16-yard jaunt to cap Brown's day.

McNeil scored on a 12-yard run with 46 seconds left as the Hawkeyes took a 42-0 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, Williams broke loose on a 37-yard scamper down the right side with 7:03 left in the third.

Jackson busted free on a 62-yard scoring dash to push the margin to 55 with 12:37 to play.