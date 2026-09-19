No. 19 Michigan scores 4 TDs in 3rd quarter in win over UTEP

Bryce Underwood passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns and No. 19 Michigan scored four third-quarter touchdowns to roll past UTEP, 52-17, at Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday.

Savion Hiter rushed for 62 yards on 11 carries and two scores, while Jordan Marshall had 59 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Andrew Marsh caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, while JJ Buchanan had seven receptions for 92 yards and a score for Michigan (3-0).

The Miners' EJ Colson Jr. passed for two touchdowns but also had an interception returned for a touchdown.

UTEP (1-2) cashed in on a pair of Wolverines turnovers in the first half as Michigan headed to the locker room clinging to a 17-14 lead.

Elijah Fields forced an Underwood fumble on Michigan's opening possession and Garrett Hawkins recovered at the Miners' 27-yard line. Six plays later, Colson hooked up with Carver Cheeks on a 45-yard score.

Early in the second quarter, Michigan tied the game on Hiter's 6-yard scoring run, which capped a 12-play, 68-yard drive.

After the Wolverines forced a punt, Hiter gave the ball right back as Darnell Williams forced the fumble and Decorian Thompson recovered on Michigan's 18. On the next play, Colson connected with Lamar Sperling for the touchdown.

With 1:31 left in the half, Underwood found Buchanan over the middle for a 21-yard score to tie it. Trey Butkowski's 49-yard field goal on the last play of the half gave Michigan its first lead.

The Wolverines took control in the third quarter.

Marshall raced to the left on a 6-yard run with 10:07 left in the quarter to make it 24-14. A short UTEP punt gave Michigan the ball at the Miners' 46 and Hiter capped an eight-play drive by bursting up the middle on an 8-yard run.

With 1:18 left in the quarter, Underwood hooked up with Marsh on a 34-yard score for a 38-14 lead.

Jonah Lea'ea intercepted a Colson pass with two seconds remaining and returned it nine yards for the Wolverines' fourth touchdown of the quarter.