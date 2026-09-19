No. 21 Oregon opens with 8 straight TDs in 84-0 rout of Portland State

No. 21 Oregon scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions and 12 of 13 total drives on the way to an 84-0 blowout of Portland State on Friday in a nonconference game in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon (2-1) set the single-game scoring record at Autzen Stadium with 84 points. The previous record was 81, established in 2023 against the same opponent, the FCS Vikings (0-4).

The Ducks got back into the win column after a stunning upset loss at unranked Oklahoma State only six days prior.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers in the first half, and Jordon Davison ran for two TDs and 81 yards in the first 30 minutes of the game.

The Ducks outgained the Vikings 405-32 in total yardage before halftime. Oregon had 21 first downs to two for Portland State in the half while averaging 9.4 yards per play to the Vikings' 1.6.

Moore was done at halftime, having completed 19 of 23 passes, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore and a 39-yard scoring strike to Evan Stewart in the first quarter.

Messiah Hampton caught two touchdown passes, one from Dante Moore and one from backup Dylan Raiola in the third quarter. Raiola, a big-name transfer from Nebraska who is operating as Moore's understudy with the widely held expectation he will take the starter's reins next season, completed all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ducks got two more quarterbacks some action, and five running backs got carries. One of the quarterbacks was Akili Smith Jr., son of former Duck and NFL first-round draft pick Akili Smith.

Oregon moved to 10-0 all-time in Friday night games, 4-0 under head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks' winning streak in nonconference home games moved to 40 games.

Lanning won his 50th game as Oregon's head coach, three games into his fifth season at the helm.

Gabe Downing completed 8 of 20 passes for 101 yards for Portland State (0-4). He threw three interceptions, with two picked off by Jett Washington.

The Vikings are 4-52 all-time against FBS opponents with 20 losses in a row since their last FBS win in 2015 against North Texas. They were outgained by the Ducks 723 yards to 103 for the game.