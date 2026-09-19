No. 23 Louisville claims roller-coaster win over No. 16 SMU

Louisville's Keyjuan Brown rushed for 163 yards with two touchdowns, Isaac Brown had a crucial rushing score late and the No. 23 Cardinals opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 41-31 home victory over No. 16 SMU on Saturday afternoon.

Keyjuan Brown went back and forth with SMU running back Kendrick Raphael, who had a career day with 197 yards on 24 attempts and three touchdowns.

Lincoln Kienholz completed 14 of 23 for 177 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards on 12 carries and a score for the Cardinals (2-1, 1-0 ACC). Kaleb Beasley recorded two interceptions, the second to seal the game with 1:31 left.

Kevin Jennings was 24 of 35 for 222 yards and a touchdown, but he threw those two interceptions as the Mustangs (2-1, 1-1) lost the turnover battle 3-0.

The visitors were explosive on their first series, racing down the field 75 yards and going for it on fourth down. Raphael bulled in from three yards out for a 7-0 lead less than four minutes in, but Kienholz pushed into the end zone to tie it at 5:19 on Louisville's first series.

Kienholz dodged a sack nearly four minutes later and lobbed a 33-yard scoring pass to Lawayne McCoy for the home side's first lead, but Jennings connected with Yamir Knight for a 19-yard touchdown and another tie.

Jennings moved the Mustangs into the Cardinals' territory in the closing seconds of the first half. Nick Reed drilled a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the half to put SMU up 17-14 at the break.

Keyjuan Brown put Louisville back up 21-17 with a dazzling 58-yard dash on the second play from scrimmage in the second half. The running back stiff-armed his way to paydirt over the last five yards for the score.

With 6:12 left in the third, Raphael burst through the line and raced 25 yards for his second score and a 24-21 lead. Kienholz answered with his second strike, a touchdown of four yards to Jaleel Skinner.

Raphael's third rushing TD, a 12-yarder, gave SMU a 31-28 lead with 11:33 to play. Keyjuan Brown immediately ripped off a 53-yard run for a 35-31 score and the seventh lead change.

Isaac Brown's 27-yard run with 5:32 left gave Louisville a 41-31 lead, then Jennings fumbled through the end zone for a touchback with 2:43 left to clinch the victory for the Cardinals.