No. 24 Oklahoma wins low-scoring battle over New Mexico

John Mateer threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns as No. 24 Oklahoma avoided an upset with a 14-6 win over New Mexico on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners led 7-6 at the half, but stretched the lead on Isaiah Sategna's 53-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter, then the defense held off the Lobos.

Oklahoma (2-1) outgained New Mexico (2-1) 299-185.

Neither team could run effectively, combining for 130 yards.

The Sooners' defense sealed the win with less than three minutes remaining. David Stone and Danny Okoye paired up to bring down running back Scottre Humphrey in the backfield on fourth down from the Oklahoma 18.

The Sooners then picked up two first downs to secure the victory.

Mateer threw a pair of first-half interceptions, the first on the game's third play.

The Sooners took the lead early in the second quarter when Mateer connected with Hayden Hansen for a 29-yard score. Hansen ran through a pair of New Mexico defenders to find the end zone.

That was about Oklahoma's only offensive highlight of the first half.

The Sooners couldn't move the ball on their next possession, giving the Lobos the ball at their own 42.

New Mexico drove down for a 24-yard field goal from Grant Glasgow, before Frankie Edwards picked off Mateer's pass to give the Lobos the ball deep in Oklahoma territory to set up another Glasgow field goal with 1:48 remaining in the half.

The Sooners drove past midfield, but after a pair of run plays and a spike to stop the clock, Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Tate Sandell missed a 41-yard try as time ran out, sending Oklahoma to the locker room with a 7-6 lead to a chorus of boos.

Sategna finished with six catches for 101 yards.

A trio of New Mexico quarterbacks combined to go for 8 of 19 for 116 yards.

Cade Keith led the Lobos with five catches for 78 yards. Only two other players caught passes for New Mexico.