No. 3 Notre Dame blanks Michigan St. in second half; coasts to victory

Micah Gilbert had eight catches for 170 yards, and No. 3 Notre Dame pulled away for a 27-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.

CJ Carr completed 18 of 24 passes for 234 yards and scored a touchdown on the ground for Notre Dame (3-0). Nolan James Jr. had 26 carries for 121 yards and a score.

Alessio Milivojevic completed nine of 17 passes for 123 yards and tossed two interceptions for Michigan State (2-1). Reserve quarterback Cam Fancher rushed for the Spartans' lone touchdown.

The Fighting Irish outgained the Spartans, 395-167, holding the visitors to only 44 rushing yards. Notre Dame did not score after either of Milivojevic's turnovers.

Notre Dame held Michigan State scoreless in the second half to secure the victory.

Spencer Porath put the Fighting Irish on top 20-10 when he made a 35-yard field goal with one minute left in the third quarter. His kick capped a marathon 17-play, 77-yard drive that took 9:42 off the clock.

Carr took matters into his own hands early in the fourth quarter. He completed a 39-yard pass to Gilbert to set up first-and-goal from the Michigan State 3-yard line, and he scored moments later on a quarterback keeper to make it 27-10.

The Fighting Irish built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Porath opened the scoring with a 25-yard field goal.

James Jr. followed with Notre Dame's first touchdown with 4:31 left in the first quarter. He bounced off a defender and tumbled into the end zone for a 2-yard score.

Michigan State trimmed the deficit to 10-3 with 10:05 remaining in the second quarter. Liam Boyd connected on a 32-yard field goal.

The Fighting Irish increased their lead to 17-3 with 4:46 to go in the second quarter as Aneyas Williams scored on a 1-yard run.

Fancher notched Michigan State's first touchdown with 3:21 left in the second quarter. His 15-yard rush brought the Spartans within 17-10 at the half.

Spartans running back Cam Edwards hobbled off the field with an apparent left leg injury in the fourth quarter. He finished with 12 carries for a team-high 38 rushing yards.