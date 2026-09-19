Rams WR Puka Nacua sits out practice again, questionable vs. Giants

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is not slated to participate in practice on Saturday and will be listed as questionable to play against the visiting New York Giants on Monday, head coach Sean McVay announced.

Nacua did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury. He was not on the injury report Thursday.

He reeled in five catches for 74 yards in the Rams' 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia.

Nacua, 25, led the NFL with 129 receptions last season and racked up 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Through his first three NFL seasons, Nacua had 313 catches for 4,191 yards and 19 TDs.