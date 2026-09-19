Ravens rule out star WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens won't have standout receiver Zay Flowers on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after the club ruled him out Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Flowers was injured during the season-opening 41-23 victory against the Indianapolis Colts in which he caught five passes for 150 yards and one touchdown.

The two-time Pro Bowler was limited in practice on Friday after missing the previous two days. The Ravens listed Flowers as doubtful on Friday before downgrading him one day later.

Flowers, 26, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He established career highs of 86 receptions and 1,211 yards in 17 games last season.

Baltimore also signed linebacker Carl Jones Jr. from the practice squad and placed cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee) on injured reserve.