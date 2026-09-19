Report: Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) heading to IR

The Jets are placing rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. on injured reserve, NFL Network reported on Saturday.

The first-round draft pick did not practice all week due to an ankle injury and now will have to miss at least four games while on IR.

Cooper, 22, caught his only target for 30 yards in New York's season-opening 23-10 win at Tennessee last Sunday.

Cooper played only five offensive snaps in his NFL debut against the Titans before departing in the first quarter.

He was selected with the 30th overall pick in April's draft after helping Indiana capture a national championship.

Cooper collected 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games for the unbeaten Hoosiers last season.