Special teams, defense lead Arizona State past Kansas in London

Jaren Hamilton returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, highlighting Arizona State's strong performance from the special teams and defense in a 24-17 victory Saturday over Kansas in the first FBS game played in London.

The Sun Devils' offense, outgained 414-228 in total yards, did not generate a drive of more than 44 yards in the Union Jack Classic at Wembley Stadium, which was also both teams' Big 12 opener.

After Carson Smith put Arizona State (2-1, 1-0 Big 12) ahead 3-0 with 9:22 left in the first half on a 39-yard field goal,

the Sun Devils punted on their next five possessions.

One of those punts was returned 72 yards for a touchdown by Tate Nagy, putting Kansas (1-2, 0-1) ahead 7-3 with 10:57 left in the second half.

An errant punt by Matthew Gill that went only 17 yards gave Arizona State possession at the Kansas 25 with 25 seconds left in the half.

Cutter Boley connected with Reed Harris on the next play for a 25-yard touchdown, putting the Sun Devils ahead 10-7 with 20 seconds remaining until halftime.

Boley completed 11 of 23 pass attempts for 95 yards.

Hamilton opened the second half with his first career kick-return touchdown, pushing the Arizona State lead to 17-7.

A missed 44-yard field goal by Kansas kicker Martin Connington with 3:25 left in the third quarter prevented the Jayhawks from cutting into the deficit.

Arizona State's defense came up with a big play that led to another score in the fourth quarter.

Defensive lineman Hyrum Vaeono snagged a fumble out of the air and ran 77 yards to the Kansas 2.

Two plays later, Boley scored on a 1-yard surge up the middle to give the Sun Devils a 24-7 lead.

Kansas drove 67 yards on five plays in only 1:15, culminating with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Marshall to Nagy to cut the deficit to 24-14 with 6:52 remaining.

Marshall threw for 235 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Connington converted a 46-yard field goal to make it a one-score game with 3:51 left.

But Arizona State picked up one first down and was able to run the clock out.