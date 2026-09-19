Steelers WR Michael Pittman (foot) out vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers downgraded wide receiver Michael Pittman from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

Pittman was limited in practice on Wednesday and did not participate the next two days due to a foot injury.

He had three catches for 58 yards in Pittsburgh's 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.

Pittman, 28, caught 80 passes for 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns in 17 games (16 starts) with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025.

He posted two 1,000-yard seasons in Indianapolis while the quarterback position was constantly in flux since he was drafted 34th overall in 2020. He caught 485 passes for 5,254 yards and 25 TDs in 95 games (86 starts).