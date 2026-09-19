Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Texas Tech holds off No. 22 Houston

Will Hammond passed for 257 yards and one touchdown and No. 13 Texas Tech stymied a last-minute two-point conversion to notch a 28-26 victory over No. 22 Houston in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Friday night in Lubbock, Texas.

J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey rushed for touchdowns as the Red Raiders (3-0) defeated the Cougars for the eighth straight time and 12th in the past 13 meetings. Backup quarterback Tommy Castellanos rushed for a score and Kenny Johnson had four receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown for Texas Tech.

Conner Weigman completed 27 of 38 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns for Houston (2-1). Patrick Overmyer, Amare Thomas and Koby Young caught touchdown passes for the Cougars, who scored the first 10 points of the game.

Houston trailed by eight when it took over at its own 12-yard line with 2:46 left and drove 88 yards on 10 plays. Weigman threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Overmyer with 49 seconds left, leaving the Cougars in need of a tying two-point conversion. Weigman dropped back to pass and couldn't find a target. He took off running and was stopped by Texas Tech's Austin Romaine and ruled down just short of the goal-line. The play was reviewed and the call was upheld.

No. 5 Miami 33, Wake Forest 20

Darian Mensah completed 30 of 34 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns in a record-setting night, leading the Hurricanes past the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Mensah completed his first 24 passes, the second-most consecutive completions in an FBS game behind East Carolina's Dominique Davis' record of 26 in a row set in 2011. Mensah's 35 consecutive completions over multiple games was also the second most in FBS history behind Davis' record 36 in a row.

Malachi Toney caught 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown for Miami (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), and coach Mario Cristobal logged his 100th career win. Gio Lopez completed 29 of 46 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1).

No. 21 Oregon 84, Portland State 0

The Ducks scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions and 12 of 13 total drives on the way to a blowout of the Vikings in a nonconference game in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon (2-1) set the single-game scoring record at Autzen Stadium with 84 points. The previous record was 81, established in 2023 against the same opponent, the FCS Vikings. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers in the first half, and Jordon Davison ran for two TDs and 81 yards in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Gabe Downing completed 8 of 20 passes for 101 yards for Portland State (0-4). He threw three interceptions, with two picked off by Jett Washington. The Vikings are 4-52 all-time against FBS opponents.