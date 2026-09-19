WR Jeremiah Smith sets Ohio State all-time receiving yardage record

Star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith broke Ohio State's career receiving yardage record during Saturday's game against Kent State in Columbus, Ohio.

Smith reeled in a 23-yard reception on the Buckeyes' second drive of the game to surpass Michael Jenkins' record of 2,898 yards.

THE moment ?



Jeremiah Smith now holds the all time career receiving yards record at Ohio State?? pic.twitter.com/NbfcA0LtWP — Ohio State Buckeyes ?? (@OhioStAthletics) September 19, 2026

Smith, who had a 13-yard catch on his team's first drive Saturday, entered the game with 2,873 yards. He totaled 315 yards in the first two contests for Ohio State (1-1).

The junior also is five touchdowns shy of matching Chris Olave's school record of 35 and entered the game 26 catches behind Emeka Egbuka's school mark of 205.