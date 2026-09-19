WR Jeremiah Smith sets Ohio State all-time receiving yardage record (College Football)

Joseph Maiorana

Sep 19, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs after making the catch as Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back A'tiq Muhammad (1) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

College Football

WR Jeremiah Smith sets Ohio State all-time receiving yardage record

By Field Level Media

Sep 19, 20266 hours ago

Star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith broke Ohio State's career receiving yardage record during Saturday's game against Kent State in Columbus, Ohio.

Smith reeled in a 23-yard reception on the Buckeyes' second drive of the game to surpass Michael Jenkins' record of 2,898 yards.

Smith, who had a 13-yard catch on his team's first drive Saturday, entered the game with 2,873 yards. He totaled 315 yards in the first two contests for Ohio State (1-1).

The junior also is five touchdowns shy of matching Chris Olave's school record of 35 and entered the game 26 catches behind Emeka Egbuka's school mark of 205.

--Field Level Media

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