Arizona's Noah Fifita sets school passing mark in rout of Northern Illinois (College Football)

Aryanna Frank

Sep 19, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Caleb Smith (20) runs to score a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

College Football

Arizona's Noah Fifita sets school passing mark in rout of Northern Illinois

By Field Level Media

Sep 20, 20262 hours ago

Noah Fifita accounted for five touchdowns and became Arizona's career passing leader in a 42-17 win over Northern Illinois in a nonconference game on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

The Wildcats (2-1) trailed 10-0 after six minutes before scoring the next 42.

Fifita, a fifth-year senior, threw for 325 yards on 31-of-34 passing with four TDs and added a rushing score. His 10,017 career yards are six more than Nick Foles had from 2009-11, and Fifita also broke Foles' single-game school record for completion percentage when completing at least 30 passes.

Northern Illinois (0-3) got 228 passing yards and a TD from Taron Dickens, who was 25 of 37, while Dearee Rogers had 10 catches for 68 yards.

Arizona led 28-10 at halftime and added to that margin six minutes into the third quarter on a 3-yard TD catch by Tyler Powell. Fifita called his own name early in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 30-yard run, then broke the school passing record with about six minutes left on a 7-yard pass to Isaiah Mizell.

NIU ended a 42-0 Arizona run with 13 seconds left on a 1-yard run by Elijah Porter.

Northern Illinois scored on the opening possession on a 38-yard field goal by JJ Schlenhardt then, after forcing a 3-and-out, made it a 10-0 lead on a 52-yard pass from Dickens to Cam Thompson.

Arizona got on the board midway through the first on a 38-yard catch by Chris Hunter then went ahead with 11:13 left in the second quarter on a 14-yard reception by Mizell.

The Wildcats scored twice more before halftime, on a 10-yard reception by Tre Spivey and a 69-yard punt return by Caleb Smith. It was Arizona's first punt returned for a TD since 2017.

NIU stays on the road to face Georgia State on Sept. 26, while Arizona visits former Pac-12 foe Washington State on Sept. 26.

--Field Level Media

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