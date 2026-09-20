Bears QB Caleb Williams (leg) carted off against Vikings (NFL)

Patrick Gorski

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass while scrambling against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

NFL

Bears QB Caleb Williams (leg) carted off against Vikings

By Field Level Media

Sep 20, 20264 hours ago

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of an apparent leg injury.

Williams was injured on a non-contact play as he sprinted toward his left. He tumbled to the turf and rolled over a couple times in pain before the Bears' medical staff attended to him.

Williams hobbled off the field with his arms around members of the medical staff. He was then taken to the locker room on a cart.

Tyson Bagent replaced Williams at quarterback.

The Bears trailed the Vikings 6-3 when Williams went down.

--Field Level Media

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