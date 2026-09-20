Bengals QB Joe Burrow (back) active vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is active for Sunday's game against the host Houston Texans.

Burrow, who was listed as questionable, was limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday due to back tightness before serving as a full participant in Friday's session.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown in Cincinnati's 33-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. He also threw an interception.

While Burrow, 29, will play on Sunday, the Bengals (1-0) listed the following as inactive for the contest: wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams, cornerback Josh Newton, offensive linemen Myles Hinton and Connor Lew, defensive linemen BJ Hill and Landon Robinson as well as quarterback Josh Johnson.

The Texans (0-1) will be without two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins. who injured his hamstring during practice on Wednesday.

Collins, 27, had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener last Sunday.

The Texans also listed tight end Brevin Jordan, linebacker Jake Hummel, cornerback Collin Wright, guard Ed Ingram, offensive tackle Nate Thomas and defense end Jadeveon Clowney.