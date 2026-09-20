Brock Purdy sharp as 49ers cruise past Dolphins

Brock Purdy accounted for three touchdowns and Christian McCaffrey ran for two more, including the 100th of his career, to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdy's highly efficient performance led the 49ers (2-0), who scored touchdowns on each of their first five drives, marking the first time they did that since the 1991 season. San Francisco has started 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for first time since 1995-96.

The Dolphins (0-2) finally stopped San Francisco's offense and forced a punt on their sixth possession with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter and the 49ers ahead 35-6.

Purdy completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards, and threw two touchdown passes without an interception. He finished with a 149.1 passer rating, and also ran for 30 yards and a touchdown on three attempts.

McCaffrey only ran for 23 yards on 10 carries, but scored twice.

Malik Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 197 yards for Miami, and found Ryan Miller wide open for a 77-yard touchdown pass with 2:30 left in the game for Miami's lone touchdown. De'Von Achane ran for 74 yards on 20 carries.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on both of their first-half possessions and led 14-6 at halftime despite only possessing the ball for 10 minutes and 43 seconds.

McCaffrey capped a 12-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge up the middle with 4:17 left in the opening quarter.

Leading 7-3, Purdy led an eight-play, 71-yard drive that he capped with a tough run into the end zone from the 2 to put San Francisco ahead 14-3.

The Dolphins settled for a pair of Riley Patterson field goals in their two red zone possessions in the first half and came up empty at the 49ers' 33 on their opening drive when Patterson missed a 51-yard field goal.

Things got worse for Miami in the third quarter when, after a three-and-out, punter Bradley Pinion dropped the snap and was tackled at the Dolphins' 28 with 3:49 left and the 49ers took over. Purdy found Mike Evans for a 27-yard completion to the 1, setting up a touchdown dive by McCaffrey on the next play for his milestone score.

George Kittle caught four passes for 80 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season with 13:08 left in the third quarter on a 12-yard pass from Purdy.