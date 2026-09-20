Bryce Young, Panthers' defense blitz Falcons for big win

ATLANTA -- Bryce Young threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the visiting Carolina Panthers to a 34-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Devin Lloyd had two interceptions, including a pick-six for Carolina (1-1), which surrendered a franchise-most 59 points to Chicago last week. Tetairoa McMillian had five catches for 101 yards and Darren Waller caught two touchdowns for the Panthers, who earned their fifth 30-point road win in franchise history.

Cooper Rush started for Atlanta (0-2) and threw for 86 yards and two interceptions. Rush also lost a fumble before being benched for Jack Strand in the third quarter. The undrafted rookie out of Minnesota State-Moorhead was picked off and lost a fumble for the Falcons, who remain the league's only offense to have not entered the red zone through two weeks.

Leading by 17 at halftime, Carolina tacked on with a 10-play, 73-yard drive, punctuated with Young's 12-yard touchdown pass to Waller to make it 27-3 with 9:38 left in the third.

Rush turned the ball over for the third time on the Falcons' next possession -- this time an interception right into the hands of Lloyd.

After Carolina was turned away on fourth-and-goal, Strand entered for Rush to a loud ovation from the crowd. The first pass of Strand's career was picked off by Lloyd and returned for a 16-yard score, extending the lead to 34-3.

On the game's first play from scrimmage, Rush scampered for nine yards before Zakee Wheatley forced a fumble, recovered by Nick Scott at Atlanta's 35-yard line.

After finding McMillan for a 27-yard pickup, Young hit a wide-open Chuba Hubbard for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 10:48 left in the first quarter.

Rush was picked off on the next drive by Bobby Okereke -- drawing a chorus of boos from the Atlanta crowd.

Carolina added Ryan Fitzgerald's 37-yard field goal at the 4:29 mark.

Two drives later, Young connected with McMillan for gains of 12 and 27 to set up Fitzgerald's 25-yarder, extending the Panthers' advantage to 13-0 with 5:54 remaining in the first half.

Atlanta avoided the shutout with Nick Folk's 41-yard field goal with 1:07 left before halftime.

On Carolina's last drive of the half, Young hit Xavier Leggette for 55 yards to Atlanta's 10. Three plays later, Young found Waller for a 7-yard score to push the halftime lead to 20-3.