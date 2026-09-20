Commanders QB Jayden Daniels exits with left elbow injury

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a left elbow injury on the final play of the first half Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys, with Washington trailing 17-10.

With Daniels running wild against an ineffective four-man pass rush, the Commanders marched to the Dallas 1 on a 15-play, 64-yard drive and eschewed a field goal with three seconds left to take another shot at a touchdown.

But disaster struck when Daniels was stepped on by left guard Chris Paul. Daniels tripped trying to backpedal and put his left arm on the turf to avoid going down to end the half with a sack. His arm buckled under his body weight with his elbow appearing to turn inward.

The gruesome injury is to the same arm Daniels injured in 2025 when he dislocated his left elbow against the Seahawks.

Daniels rushed for 69 yards in the first half and completed 11 of 17 passes for 96 yards and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Marcus Mariota took over under center to start the second half.