Cowboys stomp Commanders 37-20 as Dak Prescott sets team TD mark

Dak Prescott became the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown passes and Dallas dominated the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott's fourth TD pass of the game to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter set the record for career TD passes, eclipsing Tony Romo's mark of 248.

The Commanders dropped to 0-2 and braced for word on the health of franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was hurt on the final play of the first half.

Prescott completed 26 of 31 passes for 279 yards. Lamb had eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns for Dallas (1-1).

Prescott found Jake Ferguson for a 10-yard touchdown that pushed Dallas in front 17-3 with nearly 10 minutes to play in the second quarter. He completed 14 of his first 17 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels and Washington cut the lead to 17-10 when he rushed the Commanders to the line after Rachaad White's first-down run put the ball at the 4. He tossed an easy score to Stefon Diggs with 6:37 left in the first half.

With three seconds left in the first half and Daniels running wild against an ineffective four-man pass rush, the Commanders marched to the Dallas 1 on a 15-play, 64-yard drive and eschewed a field goal for a final shot at a touchdown to tie the game. Instead, Washington walked into a season-altering disaster.

As the ball was snapped, Daniels was stepped on by left guard Chris Paul. Daniels put his left arm on the turf to avoid going down to end the half with a sack and his arm buckled under his body weight.

The gruesome injury is to the non-throwing arm Daniels injured in 2025. He had 69 yards rushing on seven carries and completed 11 of 17 passes for 96 yards and a TD before leaving the game.

Marcus Mariota, who entered the game to start the second half, found Diggs for another score with 9:09 left in the game. Mariota dropped a 20-yard completion to Diggs between bracket coverage with Markquese Bell trailing the play, and the Commanders trailed 30-20.

Mariota thought he had a 29-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to Dyami Brown on the first drive of the third, but replay determined it was an incomplete pass. Brown appeared to re-gather the pass and control it as his knee touched down in the end zone, but officials ruled he didn't control the ball before going out of bounds. The drive ended in a 47-yard field goal.

The Cowboys rattled off 17 straight points to lead 30-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Aubrey nailed 60- and 44-yard field goals and Prescott's third TD pass -- the second of the game to Ferguson -- tied Romo's franchise record of 248.