Darius Cooper’s late TD lifts Eagles past Titans in comeback win

Darius Cooper caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts with nine seconds left Sunday and the visiting Philadelphia Eagles rallied for a 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Hurts led a 65-yard drive after Joey Slye converted a 33-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to give Tennessee (0-2) a 20-17 edge. The key play was a 19-yard completion to DeVonta Smith that got the ball to the 3 with 14 seconds remaining, setting the stage for the game-winner.

Hurts completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards and two scores along with two interceptions as the Eagles improved to 2-0 with their wins by a combined six points. Smith caught 10 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Cam Ward rushed for two touchdowns for the Titans and hit on 13 of 20 passes for 183 yards. He tied the game at 17 on a 1-yard run around the left side with 57 seconds left in the third quarter, capping a 69-yard drive that lasted 7:11.

The game started in ominous fashion for Philadelphia when Saquon Barkley exited after its first play from scrimmage with a stinger after being tackled by Jeffery Simmons. Barkley returned in the third quarter. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert later exited with a knee injury in the first half and did not return.

The Eagles then did damage to themselves when Hurts forced a throw into double coverage. Amani Hooker picked it off and returned it 92 yards to the 10, leading to Ward's 1-yard sneak at the 4:22 mark of the first quarter.

Philadelphia avoided mistakes on its next two drives, capping both with touchdowns. Tank Bigsby burrowed in from the 2 with 12:49 left in the half to tie the game and Hurts delivered a 22-yard touchdown pass to Smith with 1:49 remaining.

Tennessee's offense finally sustained a drive to end the half. Ward completed passes of 28 and 27 yards to set up Slye for a 37-yard field goal as time expired, cutting the deficit to 14-10.

Jake Elliott drilled a 58-yard field goal for a 17-10 Eagles lead at the 8:08 mark of the third quarter.