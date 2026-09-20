Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (stinger) returns; TE Dallas Goedert (knee) questionable

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley briefly left Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a stinger. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, meanwhile, was listed as questionable to return after suffering a knee injury.

Barkley went to the locker room for examination after taking a hit to his upper body early in the first quarter in Nashville. He returned to the sideline in the first half equipped with a neck roll. After sitting out the rest of the half, he was on the field for the Eagles' first offensive drive of the third quarter.

Philadelphia's top back had rushed three times for 5 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards as of midway through the third quarter. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley handled the running load while he was out.

Goedert also left the game in the first half. He appeared to be hurt while blocking at the line of scrimmage on a run play as a diving Titans defender accidentally cut him low.

Goedert had one reception for 4 yards before leaving.

The Eagles (1-0) are trying to win their first road game of the season after defeating the Washington Commanders at home in Week 1.