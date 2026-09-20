Jaden Craig's 3-TD night boosts TCU over Arkansas State

Jaden Craig passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns in TCU's 31-7 victory over Arkansas State at Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night.

Craig completed 21 of 29 passes with an interception. Ed Small finished with seven receptions, including a touchdown, and 164 receiving yards.

Craig's passing yardage total was more than what Arkansas State gained in total offense (261 yards).

TCU (2-1) concluded its nonconference schedule and opens its Big 12 schedule next week at UCF.

Arkansas State (1-2) has lost nine consecutive games to Power 4 opponents dating to its 2020 victory at Kansas State.

TCU's Jeremy Payne, who rushed for 44 yards on 13 carries in the first half, scored the game's first touchdown, a 3-yard run with 8:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Payne finished with 86 yards on 24 carries.

Small had four receptions for 122 receiving yards in the first half, including a 52-yard catch-and-run that set up a touchdown. Craig found Small for a 17-yard touchdown to put TCU ahead 14-0 with 5:10 left in the first half.

Arkansas State quarterback Trey Owens threw for 112 yards in the half, while also scrambling for 31 yards.

Ezell Jolly capped a four-play, 84-yard drive that took only 44 seconds with a 1-yard touchdown run that cut the Red Wolves' deficit to 14-7 with 1:05 left in the half.

Owens completed passes of 31 yards to Hunter Simmons and 46 yards to Jabari Bush on the drive. He finished 11 of 24 for 133 yards.

Arkansas State threatened to tie the game on its first possession of the second half, driving the ball to the TCU 1 behind a 34-yard run by Owens.

On fourth-and-goal at the 1, Owens threw an incomplete pass in the end zone, forcing the turnover on downs.

TCU proceeded to amass a scoring drive of 99 yards on 14 plays, taking eight minutes off the clock.

Craig's 9-yard completion to Ka'Morreun Pimpton in the end zone gave TCU a 21-7 lead with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.

TCU increased the lead in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Nate McCashland and Craig's 29-yard touchdown pass to Kari Ashley.

Ashley finished with 87 yards on five receptions.