Kirk Cousins, Raiders earn road win over mistake-prone Chargers

Kirk Cousins passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns while the defense forced a key turnover with less than four minutes remaining as the Las Vegas Raiders earned a 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Tre Tucker caught five passes for 119 yards and a long first-half touchdown, while Cody White had two catches, both for touchdowns, as the Raiders (2-0) ended a five-game road losing streak against the Chargers and a seven-game road losing streak overall.

Cousins was 19-of-29 passing with an interception while becoming the first Raiders quarterback with at least three TD passes in the first two games of a season since Ken Stabler in 1976.

Justin Herbert was 15-of-27 passing for 192 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as the Chargers (0-2) saw a four-game overall winning streak against the Raiders come to an end.

Omarion Hampton gained 94 yards on 23 carries for Los Angeles but his late-game fumble near midfield allowed Las Vegas to seal the victory.

The Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 11:51 remaining in the first half when Cousins found Tucker wide open on a 40-yard touchdown pass.

After coming up empty on their first four drives, including a missed 58-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker on the opening drive, the Chargers went 69 yards in 10 plays to tie the score. Hampton found the end zone on a 1-yard run with 5:26 left in the first half.

Las Vegas took a 10-7 lead into halftime on a career-best 59-yard field goal from Matt Gay.

The Chargers took their only lead at 14-10 with just less than 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter when Oronde Gadsden caught a 10-yard TD pass from Herbert.

The Raiders went back on top 17-14 with 3:53 remaining in the third when Cousins hit White on a 13-yard TD pass.

After Nakobe Dean forced Hampton's late fumble and Jeremy Chinn recovered, the Raiders took a 24-14 lead when Cousins found White wide open for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:59 left. A Chargers holding penalty in the end zone by Joe Alt with 1:41 left was ruled a safety to cap the scoring.

The Chargers lost tight end David Njoku to a right knee injury on the first play of the second quarter, while the Raiders lost safety Treydan Stukes to a concussion.