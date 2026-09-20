Lightning suspends Bucs-Browns at 2-minute warning (NFL)

Nathan Ray Seebeck

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; The game is suspended during the fourth quarter between Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

NFL

Lightning suspends Bucs-Browns at 2-minute warning

By Field Level Media

Sep 20, 20263 hours ago

With the Buccaneers driving for the potential game-winning score in the fourth quarter, lightning led to officials suspending the Week 2 game at the two-minute warning.

Deshaun Watson threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Blake Whiteheart that put Cleveland on top in the fourth quarter, 23-19.

The Buccaneers took over with 3:44 left and had pristine field position at their own 49 thanks to Kameron Johnson's 48-yard kickoff return.

Running back Bucky Irving picked up six yards on first down at the Cleveland 34 before the game was paused for weather.

--Field Level Media

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