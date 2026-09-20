Lightning suspends Bucs-Browns at 2-minute warning

With the Buccaneers driving for the potential game-winning score in the fourth quarter, lightning led to officials suspending the Week 2 game at the two-minute warning.

Deshaun Watson threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Blake Whiteheart that put Cleveland on top in the fourth quarter, 23-19.

The Buccaneers took over with 3:44 left and had pristine field position at their own 49 thanks to Kameron Johnson's 48-yard kickoff return.

Running back Bucky Irving picked up six yards on first down at the Cleveland 34 before the game was paused for weather.