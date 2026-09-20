LJ Martin scores 3 TDs as No. 11 BYU rolls over Colorado State (College Football)

Andrew Rydland

Sep 19, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; BYU Cougars running back Lj Martin (4) runs the ball against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images

College Football

LJ Martin scores 3 TDs as No. 11 BYU rolls over Colorado State

By Field Level Media

Sep 20, 202639 minutes ago

LJ Martin rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and Bear Bachmeier completed 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards and an interception as No. 11 BYU rolled to a 41-23 win over Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo.

Freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker caught five passes for 131 yards and also rushed for a touchdown, and Preston Rex had a rushing score for the Cougars (3-0).

The Cougars racked up a 559-302 advantage in total yards.

Colorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny connected on 6 of 10 passing attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown but left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. Backup quarterback K'saan Farrar threw for 70 yards and an interception. No. 3 quarterback Darius Curry passed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

RJ Vick Jr. and Nader Chirchi had touchdown catches and Durell Robinson added a rushing score for the Rams (2-1).

BYU needed just two plays to cover 65 yards and open the scoring. Martin was bottled up at the line, bounced to a hole, broke two tackles and reeled off a 56-yard touchdown, giving the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

The Rams immediately answered, tying the game at 7-7 on Hejny's 7-yard touchdown pass to Vick with 11:22 left in the first quarter.

On the next BYU drive, Bachmeier's 70-yard completion to Glasker, who made a one-handed over-the-shoulder grab, set up Martin's 2-yard plunge to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead at the 9:42 mark of the first quarter.

Martin was at it again in the final minute of the first quarter, breaking tackles on his way to an 8-yard score with 51 seconds left that gave BYU a 21-7 lead.

Mathias Dunn added a 44-yard field goal before Glasker's 5-yard touchdown run on an end-around gave BYU a 31-7 halftime lead.

With 9:29 left in the third, the Cougars went up 38-7 when Rex coasted into the end zone untouched for a 5-yard score.

Robinson had a 1-yard rushing touchdown and Chirchi caught a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter.

--Field Level Media

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