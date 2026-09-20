Longtime NFL executive, former Giants GM Ernie Accorsi dies at 84

Longtime NFL executive and former New York Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi died Saturday. He was 84.

The Giants announced Sunday that Accorsi passed away while surrounded by his family.

Accorsi, who spent 37 years in the NFL, served as the general manager of the then-Baltimore Colts (1982-83), Cleveland Browns (1985-92) and Giants (1998-2006).

Accorsi helped the Giants reach Super Bowl XXXV. He retired at the conclusion of the 2006 season, and the team presented him a championship ring after it defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII the following season.

"Ernie helped shape the course of New York Giants history through his vision, leadership and unwavering belief in building a championship organization," Giants president John Mara said. "Beyond his accomplishments as a football executive, he was a trusted advisor and dear friend. His legacy will forever be part of the Giants, and he will be greatly missed."

Under Accorsi, the Giants hired two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin in 2004 and executed a draft-day trade in which they acquired quarterback Eli Manning from the then-San Diego Chargers.

"Ernie will always be remembered, and I say this out of great respect -- he's the guy that made the trade for Eli Manning," Coughlin said in a statement released by the Giants. "That will go down in Giants history as one of the great moves of all time. Was it risky? Sure it was risky. Ernie did it. Shut the door, went in, he did it on his own. It was his move."

The Chargers, who owned the top overall pick, initially selected Manning out of Mississippi. The Giants, who held the fourth pick, chose Philip Rivers out of North Carolina State.

Shortly thereafter, the teams worked out a deal in which the Giants sent Rivers, their third-round selection in 2004 and their first- and fifth-round choices in the 2005 NFL Draft to the Chargers for Manning.

Manning was named the MVP of Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

"I was extremely sad to hear the news about Ernie," Manning said. "I call Ernie every draft week for the last 12 years, maybe longer than that, and just thank him for making the trade and believing in me and bringing me to the New York Giants. I know he was the believer in me and kind of the reason I got here.

"I appreciated him so much for building such great teams and giving us the opportunity to win some championships here."

The Giants also were appreciative, as they named Accorsi to the team's Ring of Honor in 2016.

"Ernie Accorsi was one of the most respected football minds in NFL history and a dear friend whose wisdom and perspective I valued tremendously," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Throughout his remarkable career, he shaped championship-caliber clubs and earned the admiration of everyone who worked with him.

"Ernie's impact extended beyond the teams he served. As co-chair of the General Managers Advisory Committee, he helped guide our game and strengthen the NFL. His integrity, common sense and commitment to doing what was best for football made him an invaluable voice. Ernie was thoughtful, humble, and he cared deeply about the people in our league. He never lost sight of the relationships that make football special and we will all greatly miss him."