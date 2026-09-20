Nebraska dominates on both sides to beat North Dakota

Nebraska's defense overwhelmed visiting North Dakota, holding the Fighting Hawks to just 205 yards of total offense in a 34-7 rout in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday night.

Nebraska (3-0) limited its Football Championship Subdivision opponent to just one successful third-down conversion on 12 attempts, 106 yards on 9-of-19 passing and 2.8 yards on 36 carries.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's offense set the tone with long scoring drives on its first two possessions,

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown carry on the Cornhuskers' opening drive. Jamal Rule, who had two rushing scores, finished the following 11-play, 90-yard drive with a 3-yard TD.

Nebraska's rushing attack rolled up 277 yards, chewing up 6.2 yards per attempt. Rule's 119 yards on 15 carries set the pace.

Rule scored again to open the second half, breaking off a 55-yarder to effectively put an early exclamation point on the night with a 24-0 lead.

North Dakota (3-1), a top 10 team in the FCS, could muster little counter for the Huskers. Three of the visitors' four first-half possessions ended in punts, including a pair of three-and-outs.

The Fighting Hawks opened the second half with two more three-and-out possessions before finally getting on the board with a Jerry Kaminiski touchdown pass to Caleb Goodloe.

The 7-yard strike with 5:49 left in the third quarter capped a 12-play, 62-yard drive.

Nebraska immediately answered to open the fourth quarter, with Colandrea finding Quinn Clark for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Colandrea finished his two-touchdown night with 195 passing yards on 15-of-21 passing and 19 yards on four carries.

Four Huskers had at least 33 receiving yards: Kwazi Gilmer (42), Rule and Jacoby Barney Jr. (35 each) and Luke Lindenmeyer (33).

Matt Lawson's 34 yards rushing led North Dakota. Kaminsky passed for 106 yards.