NFL injury roundup: Star QBs Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels hurting

The Chicago Bears are holding their breath as star quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a right hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 9-3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams was injured on a non-contact play as he sprinted toward his left. He awkwardly tumbled to the turf on his knees and rolled over a couple times in pain before the Bears' medical staff attended to him.

The former No. 1 overall pick hobbled off the field with his arms around members of the medical staff with 7:27 left in the game. He was then taken to the locker room on a cart and had a towel over his head before removing it and pumping his arm into the air multiple times to rev up the Chicago fans.

Williams will undergo imaging on Monday. Chicago coach Ben Johnson said the injury didn't involve Williams' knee.

"I mean, you could kind of see in real time. I'm actually happy it's nothing with the knee," Johnson told reporters. "That was my first inclination. But yeah, a hamstring can be pretty damaging as well. We'll see how bad it is tomorrow and we'll go from there. It's quickly you've got to turn the page."

--Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow on the final play of the first half in Washington's 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

As the Commanders attempted to score a touchdown rather than settle for a field goal, Daniels was stepped on by left guard Chris Paul and tripped trying to backpedal. He put his left (non-throwing) arm on the turf to avoid going down to end the half with a sack and his arm buckled under his body weight as he threw an incomplete pass.

Washington coach Dan Quinn confirmed postgame that Daniels dislocated his left elbow, the same injury he sustained to the same arm in a game last season. Quinn added that there is no fracture but further testing will be required to determine if there's ligament damage and if he will need surgery.

Quinn said he's optimistic that Daniels will return this season. Marcus Mariota finished out the game at quarterback for Washington.

--Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert did not return after suffering a knee injury in the first half at the Tennessee Titans.

He appeared to be hurt while blocking at the line of scrimmage on a run play as a diving Titans defender accidentally cut him low. He was initially listed as questionable but did not return to the Eagles' 24-20 road win.

The Eagles also got a scare when running back Saquon Barkley suffered an upper-body injury on their first play on offense. But the former 2,000-yard rusher was diagnosed with a stinger and sat out the rest of the first half before returning. He contributed four carries for 9 yards and an 11-yard catch.

--The Green Bay Packers said wide receiver Jayden Reed will spend the night in a New York-area hospital and won't return home with the team after his scary neck injury early in the game at the New York Jets.

After Green Bay's 20-17 overtime win, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said both Reed and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) "could be out for a long time." The receiver posted to X after the game: "Doing much better, appreciate all the prayers and support," with a praying hands emoji and a "Go Pack Go" hashtag.

Reed and Bako-Bewele suffered their injuries on the second and third plays from scrimmage.

Reed was braced and placed on a spine board after he caught a swing pass left and took a big hit from two converging defenders. Reed let go of the ball, twisted to the ground and medical personnel entered the field of play almost immediately as the receiver went down to the turf.

The Packers lost Bako-Bewele on the very next play. The veteran's right leg was placed in an air cast. They also saw left guard Aaron Banks leave the game in the fourth quarter with a toe injury.

--The San Francisco 49ers lost wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. to high ankle sprains.

It was better news for star wideout Mike Evans, who left with a hip injury and did not return. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 35-13 home win over Miami that Evans' injury did not appear serious.

--Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price suffered a chest injury and did not return to his team's 31-7 win at the Arizona Cardinals.

The 32nd overall draft pick had 13 carries for 52 yards before his exit. Coach Mike Macdonald said postgame that X-rays came back negative. Seattle was already playing without No. 1 quarterback Sam Darnold (glute), and running back Zach Charbonnet (ACL) is on the physically unable to perform list.

--Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) left his team's 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints and did not return.

--The Atlanta Falcons lost both cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring) during their 34-3 home loss to the Carolina Panthers. Carolina ruled out safety Nick Scott after he sustained an abdomen injury during the win.

--The Los Angeles Chargers lost tight end David Njoku to a right knee injury on the first play of the second quarter in their 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

--Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce injured his left heel near the end of the first quarter in Sunday night's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pierce underwent X-rays before the Colts ruled him out close to the midway point of the second quarter. Perhaps adding to the concern is that the injury is to the same foot in which Pierce had offseason surgery. He had his left ankle repaired in March and just returned to the field in late August.