No. 8 Ole Miss gets late TD, INT to send Lane Kiffin, No. 7 LSU home unhappy

Trinidad Chambliss passed for two touchdowns and ran for a tiebreaking score in the fourth quarter as No. 8 Ole Miss held off No. 7 LSU 32-24 on Saturday night in Oxford, Miss.

Chambliss passed for 363 yards and the Rebels (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) squandered a 17-point halftime lead before regaining control to defeat former Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

Sam Leavitt passed for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Tigers (2-1, 0-1).

Chambliss was intercepted by Ja'Keem Jackson on the Rebels' third play of the third quarter, giving LSU the ball at the Ole Miss 33. Leavitt's 4-yard touchdown run cut the Rebels' lead to 24-14.

Leavitt threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Winston Watkins Jr. to trim the lead to 24-21 at the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers drove to the Rebels' 3 before stalling and Scott Starzyk kicked a 23-yard field goal to tie the score.

Chambliss ended Ole Miss' scoreless second half when he ran 14 yards for a touchdown and, after LSU jumped offsides twice, JT Lindsey added a two-point conversion run from inside the 1 for a 32-24 lead with 6:19 remaining.

LSU drove to the Rebels' 6, but on fourth and goal, Leavitt was intercepted by Jaylon Braxton.

On the Rebels' second possession Chambliss passed for 24 yards and ran for 22, leading to Lucas Carneiro's 37-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Kewan Lacy's 5-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. Chambliss threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Traylon Ray, who finished with seven catches for 155 yards, to increase the lead to 17-0.

The Tigers finally got their offense on track by converting four third downs and one fourth down while driving 75 yards in 17 plays and using 7:52 to Dilin Jones' 2-yard touchdown run that trimmed the lead to 17-7. Jones finished with 106 rushing yards.

But Chambliss needed just eight plays and 1:52 to march to his 20-yard touchdown pass to Deuce Alexander with five seconds left to give Ole Miss a 24-7 halftime lead.

Ole Miss improved to 24-1 at home since 2023, the best record in FBS.