Packers WR Jayden Reed (neck), RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) carted off, ruled out

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was braced and placed on a spine board after a big hit on the second play of the game against the Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Reed caught a swing pass left and was hit hard by converging defenders with linebacker Demario Davis getting there first. Reed let go of the ball, twisted to the ground and medical personnel entered the field of play almost immediately as the receiver went down to the turf.

Within minutes the entire Packers bench had come on the field to address Reed, who was being treated for a head and neck injury.

Medical personnel loaded Reed onto a cart and he was immediately ruled out of the game.

The Packers lost right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele on the very next play. Most of his Green Bay teammates were back on the field to console Bako-Bewele, whose reaction indicated a serious right knee injury. His right leg was placed in an air cast. Trainers helped get Bako-Bewele on a motorized cart to exit the field and the Packers ruled him out for the remainder of the game.