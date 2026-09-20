Report: Colts WR Keenan Allen facing minimum 3-game ban

Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is facing a minimum three-game suspension from the NFL after being formally charged with two misdemeanor counts of drunk driving stemming from his arrest in Indianapolis last month, ESPN reported Sunday morning.

The three-game ban is mandated through the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, however suspensions could be longer if a player's blood-alcohol level is at a higher number.

Allen's blood-alcohol level tested at 0.224 on Aug. 30, per court records obtained by ESPN. That triggered a more serious Class A misdemeanor charge. The OWI charge is a Class C misdemeanor.

Indianapolis police said Allen was parked in a no-parking zone and showed "signs of intoxication" at the time of his arrest.

The NFL is expected to wait for Allen's legal case to conclude before any potential discipline is levied. The next date on the docket for his case is an Oct. 26 attorney conference.

Allen signed a one-year contract with the Colts on Aug. 18. He caught six passes for 32 yards during last Sunday's season-opening 41-23 loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

He ranks 13th in NFL history with 1,061 career receptions. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has 12,083 receiving yards and 70 touchdown catches in 172 games with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2013-23, 2025), Chicago Bears (2024) and Colts.