Report: LSU DB Dashawn Spears (ACL) out for season

LSU defensive back Dashawn Spears will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury in Saturday night's loss at Ole Miss, according to CBS Sports.

Spears left the game in the second quarter, and an MRI on Sunday revealed the extent of the injury. The junior's season will end with 7.0 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in three games.

Sophomore CJ Jimcoily replaced Spears against the Rebels and finished the game with a pair of tackles and a quarterback hurry.

"Spears is really unique and has the ability to play in a lot of the defenses," LSU coach Lane Kiffin said. "He's really been an integral part of how well we've played on defense. CJ is a good young player. We'll talk about it the next few days and figure it out."

Tight end Trey'Dez Green also suffered a knee injury against Ole Miss, with Kiffin saying that the junior was on crutches Sunday. Green is expected to miss some time, according to the CBSSports.com report.

"It's not ideal for sure," Kiffin said.

Green has 14 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown this season.

No. 10 LSU (2-1) will play host to No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1) on Saturday.