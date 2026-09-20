Report: Niners owner Jed York 'likely' to face NFL discipline

The NFL is "likely" to discipline San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York following his arrest last month in Ohio on suspicion of engaging in prostitution, according to a Front Office Sports report Sunday.

York, 46, later had his charges reduced to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, to which he pleaded no contest in Columbiana County.

Front Office Sports spoke with NFL sources who indicated York will likely be disciplined under the league's personal conduct policy. York could be fined or suspended, among other possible penalties.

York became the 49ers' primary owner in 2024. He began serving as the franchise's CEO in 2008, but relinquished that title in February.