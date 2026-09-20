Texas stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; Ole Miss in top five after topping LSU

The top three teams in The Associated Press college football Top 25 were unchanged Sunday following Week 3's results. Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame once again led the polling.

The Longhorns received 58 of 69 first-place votes after managing a 30-6 home win over UTSA. The Bulldogs received three first-place votes after routing Arkansas 45-17. The Irish received no first-place votes following their 27-10 home victory over Michigan State.

The first switch came at No. 4, where Ole Miss moved up four spots from eighth after defeating LSU and former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin 32-24. Trinidad Chambliss' go-ahead 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter capped a huge day for the quarterback who excelled under Kiffin last season. Chambliss also threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers dropped three spots from seventh to 10th.

Three voters were persuaded enough by the Rebels' win to place them No. 1 on their ballots.

The rest of the Week 4 top 10 included Indiana at fifth (four first-place votes), Miami at sixth (one first-place vote), Ohio State at seventh, Alabama at eighth and BYU at ninth.

The other major gainer this week was Louisville, which rose seven spots to 16th after beating SMU in ACC play. The Mustangs tumbled six places to 22nd after the 41-31 decision.

Texas A&M suffered the biggest fall, from ninth to 23rd, after losing at home to Kentucky 31-21.

No. 21 Florida and No. 24 Mississippi State entered the rankings after opening their SEC schedules with a 44-39 win at Auburn and a 41-34 victory at South Carolina, respectively.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Texas (3-0) 2. Georgia (3-0) 3. Notre Dame (3-0) 4. Ole Miss (3-0) 5. Indiana (3-0) 6. Miami (3-0) 7. Ohio State (2-1) 8. Alabama (3-0) 9. Brigham Young (3-0) 10. LSU (2-1) 11. Texas Tech (3-0) 12. USC (4-0) 13. Penn State (3-0) 14. Tennessee (3-0) 15. Utah (3-0) 16. Louisville (2-1) 17. Iowa (3-0) 18. Michigan (3-0) 19. Missouri (3-0) 20. Oregon (2-1) 21. Florida (3-0) 22. SMU (2-1) 23. Texas A&M (2-1) 24. Mississippi State (3-0) 25. Houston (2-1)