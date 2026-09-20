Tyler Shough's late TD run gives Saints comeback win over Ravens

Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a late tiebreaking touchdown, Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals and the visiting New Orleans Saints rallied to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 on Sunday afternoon.

Shough completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Chris Olave, who finished with eight catches for 86 yards. Shough also rushed for the winning score with 1:28 left for the Saints (1-1).

Lamar Jackson passed for 235 yards and a touchdown, and Derrick Henry rushed for a touchdown but finished with just 68 yards on 16 carries for the Ravens (1-1), who led 14-3 in the second quarter but scored just three points in the second half.

The first possession of the third quarter produced Carlson's 51-yard field goal that pulled New Orleans within 14-9. Tyler Loop followed with a 49-yard field goal to push the lead back to eight at the end of the period.

Shough threw his 21-yard touchdown pass to Olave, and Travis Etienne ran for a two-point conversion to tie the score at 17 with 9:42 remaining.

After a Baltimore punt, Shough drove the Saints to a fourth-and-goal at the 1 and squeezed across the goal line for the winning points.

Jackson drove the Ravens to a first down at the New Orleans 37 with 21 seconds remaining, but Julian Blackmon intercepted a pass to clinch the victory.

On the Ravens' second possession, Jackson passed for 57 yards and Henry rushed for a 1-yard score that produced a 7-0 lead that held up through the end of the first quarter.

Baltimore had a chance to increase the lead, but the Saints' Carl Granderson got a hand on Loop's 49-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide right. The ensuing possession ended with Carlson kicking a 23-yard field goal that trimmed the Ravens' lead to 7-3.

Jackson threw a 22-yard touchdown to Rashod Bateman (seven catches, 88 yards) to increase the lead to 14-3 with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

Barion Brown's 53-yard kickoff return led to Carlson's 47-yard field goal as time expired, leaving the Ravens with a 14-6 halftime lead.