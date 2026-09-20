UCLA outlasts Purdue as teams light up scoreboard in Big Ten opener

Wayne Knight delivered his third multiple-touchdown game in as many appearances for UCLA, leading the Bruins to a 52-38 Big Ten Conference-opening win over Purdue on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.

UCLA (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the late first quarter when Knight (177 rushing yards) reached the end zone on the first of his two touchdown runs. His 6-yard scamper put a punctuation mark on a strong opening period that included a pair of touchdown passes from Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava to Semaj Morgan.

Iamaleava's 27- and 20-yard connections with Morgan bookended a first-play-from-scrimmage, 75-yard touchdown pass from Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne to Xavier Townsend.

The opening 15 minutes set the tone for a night loaded with offensive production as the teams combined for 1,133 total yards (645 for UCLA, 488 for Purdue).

The Boilermakers (1-2, 0-1) rallied from their early two-touchdown hole to take a 28-24 lead in the third quarter. Browne threw the third of his three scores in the contest on a 30-yard hook-up with George Burhenn less than two minutes after halftime.

Following another Browne-to-Townsend touchdown in the second quarter and Fame Ijeboi's 2-yard scoring run in the first half, Purdue strung together a 21-3 stretch.

UCLA answered back quickly and emphatically.

Anthony Woods' 16-yard touchdown run capped a five-play, 75-yard drive for the Bruins to regain the lead at 31-28 early in the third quarter. On the first play of Purdue's ensuing possession, Asaad Waseem broke into the second level on a screen pass only to be met by UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho.

Omosigho punched the ball from Waseem's hands to force a fumble. Knight capitalized with his second touchdown run, a 7-yarder that gave the Bruins a two-possession cushion (38-28) they maintained much of the rest of the way.

Ijeboi rushed for a second touchdown that, after a Jaivian Thomas score for UCLA, pulled the Boilermakers to within a one-possession margin. Despite limping to the sideline earlier in the half, Iamaleava sealed the win with his third touchdown pass, a 6-yarder to Landon Ellis with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation.

UCLA's final score was its highest-scoring outing since a 59-7 romp of North Carolina Central in 2023, and its most points against a conference opponent since scoring 60 against rival USC in 2021.

Iamaleava completed 19 of 31 passes for 276 yards. Woods carried for 80 yards, Thomas ran for 58 and Iamaleava totaled 55 as UCLA compiled 369 yards on the ground.

Browne was 19-of-30 passing for 378 yards for Purdue. Townsend finished with 162 receiving yards and Waseem totaled 149.