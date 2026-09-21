Chargers S Derwin James (finger) to play with cast (NFL)

Troy Taormina

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

NFL

Chargers S Derwin James (finger) to play with cast

By Field Level Media

Sep 21, 20264 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James sustained a fractured finger in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection told ESPN he will continue playing with a cast on his broken left pinky.

James had seven tackles in the 26-14 loss to the Raiders and leads the Chargers (0-2) with 17 tackles this season.

James, 30, has 701 tackles, 19 sacks and 12 interceptions in 100 games (all starts) since Los Angeles drafted him in the first round in 2018.

After two straight home losses, the Chargers are on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (2-0) in Week 3 on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

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