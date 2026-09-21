Chargers S Derwin James (finger) to play with cast

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James sustained a fractured finger in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection told ESPN he will continue playing with a cast on his broken left pinky.

James had seven tackles in the 26-14 loss to the Raiders and leads the Chargers (0-2) with 17 tackles this season.

James, 30, has 701 tackles, 19 sacks and 12 interceptions in 100 games (all starts) since Los Angeles drafted him in the first round in 2018.

After two straight home losses, the Chargers are on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (2-0) in Week 3 on Sunday.