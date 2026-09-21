Falcons staying mum on QB front with Thursday game looming

The Atlanta Falcons don't have much time to figure out their shaky quarterback situation with a Thursday game at the Green Bay Packers looming this week.

Atlanta coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters he likely knows who will start but didn't share details on Monday.

"I have a decent idea of where we're going, but I haven't spoken to players yet," Stefanski said.

NFL Network and ESPN reported Sunday that Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons' first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, could make his season debut for Atlanta (0-2) against Green Bay (1-1). He has been sidelined since last November, when he suffered an ACL tear, but told reporters last week he was "really close" to returning.

Tua Tagovailoa, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason, could also be available after he was inactive for the first two games of the season with an oblique injury suffered days before the team's season opener at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cooper Rush started the first two games with the top two options out, completing 56.4% of his passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions before he was benched during Sunday's 34-3 home loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Undrafted rookie Jack Strand replaced Rush, completing 8 of 15 passes for 59 yards and an interception -- which was returned for a touchdown -- in his regular-season debut. He could be in line for his first career start if Penix and Tagovailoa are still unavailable against the Packers.