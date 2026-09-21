Giants QB Jaxson Dart (knee) questionable to return

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart left Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams with an apparent left knee injury in the first quarter, and the team said he was questionable to return.

Dart's knee appeared to buckle after he was hit high by Byron Young and lower by Josaiah Stewart of the Rams on a third-down incomplete pass with 11:20 left in the quarter.

Dart immediately grabbed the knee but eventually was able to walk off the field. He was checked out in the medical tent on the sideline before he walked to the locker room under his own power a short time later.

Dart was 3 of 5 for 20 yards on the drive.

Jameis Winston entered as quarterback on New York's next possession with 9:51 left in the quarter.

Dart, 23, is viewed as the Giants' eventual franchise quarterback. He passed for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games (12 starts) as a rookie last season. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine scores.