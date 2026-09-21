Harrison Butker's FG as time expires in OT lifts Chiefs over Colts

Harrison Butker kicked four field goals, including a 40-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, as the host Kansas City Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts 33-30 on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes completed 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs (2-0). Kenneth Walker III rushed for 117 yards on 24 carries and tacked on 61 more yards on six receptions.

Travis Kelce caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals also had scoring receptions for Kansas City.

Daniel Jones completed 22 of 31 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Colts (0-2), who lost their ninth straight game dating back to last season.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and added 40 yards on four receptions. Tyler Warren had a scoring reception and Josh Downs caught seven passes for 72 yards for Indianapolis.

The decisive kick was set up by Mahomes' 22-yard flip to Walker to the Indianapolis 24-yard line.

The score was tied at 27 after regulation before Butker drilled a 31-yard field goal with 5:09 left on Kansas City's first overtime possession.

When the Colts had the ball, Jones hit Laquon Treadwell for 48 yards to the Kansas City 17. Treadwell bobbled the ball multiple times before gaining control. Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams punched the ball away, L'Jarius Sneed recovered the fumble and the officiating crew ruled it was Kansas City's ball, which would have ended the game.

But a review showed that Sneed touched Treadwell's hip as the wideout was about to fall to the ground and the receiver was down by contact -- reversing the original ruling.

The sequence led to Spencer Shrader booting a tying 38-yard field goal with 3:11 remaining.

The Chiefs opened the second half with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that chewed 6:59 off the clock. Once Kansas City reached the 1-yard line, Walker was stopped three consecutive times before Mahomes completed a fourth-down throw to Royals to give the Chiefs a 24-20 lead.

Butker tacked on a 28-yard field goal to make it a seven-point game with 14:15 remaining.

Indianapolis then went 84 yards on 13 plays over 8:38 to knot the score at 27. Taylor scored from the 5 with 5:37 remaining as he followed pulling left guard Quenton Nelson.

Colts receiver Alec Pierce (left heel) exited with 1:38 left in the first quarter and was later ruled out. Pierce had one catch for 11 yards.

The Colts opened the game with Jones' 1-yard scoring pass to Warren.

The Chiefs got on the board on Butker's 46-yard field goal with 6:09 left in the opening quarter.

A short time later, Mahomes tossed a 13 yard-scoring pass to Kelce to give Kansas City a 10-7 lead.

The Colts tied the score 12 seconds into the second period on Shrader's 42-yard field goal. Shrader added a 49-yard boot five-plus minutes later.

Kansas City regained the lead on Mahomes' 1-yard pass to Worthy with 2:25 left in the half.

Taylor ended the first-half scoring with a 24-yard burst with 59 seconds left as Indianapolis led 20-17 at the break.