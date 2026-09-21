Lions DB Avonte Maddox to have season-ending foot surgery (NFL)

Junfu Han

Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) is taken off the field due to an injury during the first half against Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.

NFL

Lions DB Avonte Maddox to have season-ending foot surgery

By Field Level Media

Sep 21, 202612:52 pm

Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox will have season-ending foot surgery, coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday.

The 30-year-old veteran injured his left foot during the second quarter of Thursday night's 41-31 loss at Buffalo.

Maddox went down following a collision in the end zone with teammate Chuck Clark.

He finishes his ninth NFL season with 10 tackles and two passes defensed in two starts for the Lions (1-1).

Maddox has 312 tackles, five interceptions and nine forced fumbles in 97 career games with Philadelphia (2018-24) and Detroit (2025-26). He won a ring with the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Lions were already short-handed in the secondary with star safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) both starting the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

--Field Level Media

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