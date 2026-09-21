Lions DB Avonte Maddox to have season-ending foot surgery

Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox will have season-ending foot surgery, coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday.

The 30-year-old veteran injured his left foot during the second quarter of Thursday night's 41-31 loss at Buffalo.

Maddox went down following a collision in the end zone with teammate Chuck Clark.

He finishes his ninth NFL season with 10 tackles and two passes defensed in two starts for the Lions (1-1).

Maddox has 312 tackles, five interceptions and nine forced fumbles in 97 career games with Philadelphia (2018-24) and Detroit (2025-26). He won a ring with the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Lions were already short-handed in the secondary with star safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) both starting the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.