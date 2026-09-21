Miami RB Marty Brown, WR Joshua Moore out for season

No. 6 Miami's 33-20 road win over Wake Forest last Friday proved costly on the injury front.

Running back Marty Brown and wide receiver Joshua Moore both will miss the rest of the season due to injuries, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said Monday morning.

Brown appeared to sustain a serious knee injury on a second-quarter carry, while Moore is dealing with an upper body injury, per Cristobal.

Star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and sophomore standout receiver Malachi Toney also sustained injuries during the Wake Forest win, as did defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. and linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin Jr.

Cristobal is optimistic about the injuries to Fletcher, Toney and Moten, while Marcelin will miss several weeks with a lower body injury.

"We got banged up," Cristobal said Monday in a radio interview on WQAM 560 AM. "An interesting kind of situation."

Brown trailed only Fletcher on last year's Miami team, which lost the national championship game, with 474 rushing yards and seven scores along with 138 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. He had 97 yards and one touchdown in three games this season.

Moore had 210 receiving yards and two TDs last season as a freshman and was second on this year's squad with 107 receiving yards and two scores through three games.

The Hurricanes (3-0) host Central Michigan on Saturday evening before returning to Atlantic Coast Conference play at Clemson on Oct. 3.