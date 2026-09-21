New Pro Flag Showcase to kick off Super Bowl week

This season's Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles will begin with a new annual flag football competition.

The NFL and TMRW Sports, the company behind TGL golf, announced the Pro Flag Showcase on Monday.

No exact date has been set and the specific location of a new "custom-built venue" has not been disclosed.

The event will feature the stars of a professional flag football league currently in development by TMRW in partnership with the NFL.

"With the spotlight that comes with Super Bowl week, the Pro Flag Showcase provides an opportunity to feature the athletes and highest level of competition driving flag football's future," said Brian Flinn, NFL senior vice president, global flag football. "Flag football's momentum continues to accelerate around the world, and bringing many of the sport's top players together is a powerful way to highlight the speed, athleticism and excitement of the game to football fans worldwide."

Flag football is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games, also in Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to introduce sports fans to many of the top flag football players in the world as we prepare to launch the new professional league in partnership with the NFL," said Brendan Donohue, TMRW Sports president, flag football. "The Pro Flag Showcase will be our first opportunity to elevate the sport, from its fast-paced format to the unprecedented broadcast access that will draw fans in and educate them on the unique and exciting sport of flag football."

According to the NFL, more than 20 million people are playing flag football around the world. That includes more than 4 million youth players in the United States.