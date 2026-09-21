Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss vaults to head of Heisman Trophy pack

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has vaulted to the top of Heisman Trophy favorites following the Rebels' 32-24 upset of LSU in Week 3.

Chambliss was being offered at +1300 by BetMGM last week, but those odds have shrunk to +325 after he threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another on Saturday night. That makes him the current co-favorite at +325 along with Miami quarterback Darian Mensah.

Mensah continued his torrid start to the season by throwing for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Hurricanes' 33-20 win over Wake Forest. He completed his first 24 attempts of the game, and his 35 consecutive completions spanning two games were the second-most in FBS history behind East Carolina's Dominique Davis' multiple-game record of 36 in a row in 2011.

However, that was not enough to hold onto his Heisman favorite status at DraftKings, where Mensah now has the second-shortest odds at +370 behind Chambliss at +310. That Chambliss is even in the Heisman conversation -- much less one of the favorites -- is a major storyline given that the NCAA tried to prevent him from gaining another year of eligibility to play for the Rebels in 2026.

In March, the Mississippi Supreme Court denied the NCAA's petition to appeal an earlier ruling issued in state court. Chambliss is now looking to lead No. 4 Ole Miss back to the College Football Playoff while improving on his eighth-place finish in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race.

One of the preseason Heisman favorites, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, has slipped to the third-shortest odds at BetMGM. After opening at +800, Manning has endured an uneven start to the season and is now being offered at +1000 along with Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor and wide receivers Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State and Malachi Toney of Miami.

Taylor has skyrocketed after opening at +15000. His odds had shortened to +3000 last week before Taylor threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-34 win at South Carolina. The sophomore has now thrown for 832 yards and 11 touchdowns against just one interception during the Bulldogs' 3-0 start.

Smith remains the book's biggest liability, having been backed by 7.9% of the total Heisman Trophy winner bets and 15.5% of the money. That trails only Mensah's 16.8% of the money wagered, contributing to him being the second-biggest liability.

Manning still leads all players with 8.7% of the total bets backing him, followed by Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (+1500) with 8.5%.

2026 HEISMAN TROPHY ODDS* Player (Opening Odds), (Last Week), (Current Odds) Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (+1300), (+450), (+325) Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss (+900), (+1300), (+325) Arch Manning, QB, Texas (+800), (+800), (+1000) Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State (+1400), (+700), (+1000) Kamario Taylor, QB, Mississippi State (+15000), (+3000), (+1000) Malachi Toney, WR, Miami (+4000), (+1000), (+1000) CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame (+750), (+1100), (+1500) Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State (+1100), (+1700), (+3000) Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana (+1200), (+2000), (+3500) Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia (+1500), (+3000), (+4000) Jayden Maiava, QB, Southern California (+1100), (+2000), (+4000) Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama (+8000), (+3000), (+4000) Lincoln Kienholz, QB, Louisville (+8000), (+10000), (+4000) Dante Moore, QB, Oregon (+1000), (+2500), (+5000) LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina (+4000), (+4500), (+5000) Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU (+1400), (+2500), (+5000)

*BetMGM