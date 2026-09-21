Report: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) undergoes MRI

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had an MRI on his dislocated left elbow and is not expected to play next week against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network reported Monday.

Daniels dislocated his elbow on the final play of the first half in Washington's 37-20 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

As the Commanders attempted to score a touchdown rather than settle for a field goal, Daniels was stepped on by left guard Chris Paul and tripped trying to backpedal. He put his left (non-throwing) arm on the turf and his arm buckled under his body weight as he threw an incomplete pass.

Washington coach Dan Quinn confirmed postgame that Daniels suffered a dislocation, the same injury he suffered to the same arm in a game against the Seahawks last season. The MRI will determine if there is any ligament damage.

Daniels ended up missing seven of Washington's last eight games following his elbow injury last season.

Marcus Mariota finished out Sunday's game at quarterback for Washington and went 11-of-16 for 111 yards and a touchdown. Mariota is expected to start next week's home opener against the defending Super Bowl champions.